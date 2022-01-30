Eternal Flame For Soldiers In Chhattisgarh Soon: Chief Minister

In a press launch, Bhupesh Baghel stated the elimination of the Amar Jawan Jyoti pained him.

Raipur:

A memorial for martyred troopers and personnel of different safety forces on the strains of the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame could be inbuilt Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated on Saturday.

The Amar Jawan Jyoti flame at India Gate in Delhi was just lately merged with the National War Memorial (NWM), drawing criticism from some quarters.

“In honor of the martyrs, a memorial named ‘Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti’ will be constructed on the campus of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force’s 4th battalion in Mana area here,” he stated.

“The flame at the memorial will glow continuously,” the Chief Minister added.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will carry out ‘bhoomi poojan‘ (ground-breaking ceremony) for the memorial throughout his go to to the state on February 3, the assertion added.

Congress is “the party of people who make sacrifices and know how to respect sacrifices,” the chief minister stated.

A society “which does not respect its martyrs and preserve the memories of their sacrifices gets destroyed,” the discharge quoted Mr Baghel as saying.

He was pained by the BJP-led Union authorities’s determination to merge the Amar Jawan Jyoti flame with the NWM, Mr Baghel stated.

“We will honor the martyrdom of the brave-hearts (Police/Paramilitary/Army) of Chhattisgarh who sacrificed their lives for the nation in any part of the country, as well as the brave-hearts of the country who sacrificed their lives in the state through this memorial,” the chief minister additional stated within the launch.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to go to the state capital on February 3 to launch a monetary help scheme named ‘Rajiv Gandhi Bhoomihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana’ for landless labourers.