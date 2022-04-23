eThekwini municipal worked gunned down at water tanker filling point | News24

An eThekwini municipal worker has been murdered at a water tanker station.

The 36-year-old was working when she was gunned down.

The motive for the taking pictures is unknown.

Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda confirmed that the sufferer, a girl employed by the municipality, had been on responsibility at a water tanker filling level in Ottawa on Saturday afternoon when the taking pictures occurred.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala stated the taking pictures occurred at round 16:00.

“It is alleged that a 36-year-old woman was shot by unknown suspects at Ottawa Main Road. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was declared dead at the scene. The suspect fled the scene in a getaway vehicle. Nothing was taken from the victim,” stated Gwala.

Gwala added that police have been investigating a homicide case. The motive for the taking pictures was unknown, she stated.

Kaunda referred to as on regulation enforcement companies to “leave no stone unturned” in apprehending the gunmen.

“We are in the grip of a disaster and this murder is something we do not need. We condemn it and we hope the police will move with speed and arrest those responsible. This employee was entrusted with a critical responsibility of controlling our water tankers.

“We urge anyone who might have data with regard to this unlucky incident, to work with the police. We ship our heartfelt condolences to her household and colleagues,” stated Kaunda.

