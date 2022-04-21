eThekwini municipal workers accused of blowing up electricity transformers | News24

eThekwini municipal employees have been accused of blowing up electrical energy transformers.

The IFP has accused eThekwini Municipality employees of blowing up electrical energy transformers on Tuesday.

The social gathering is looking on the municipality to research the allegations it obtained from a resident.

A resident of Nsizwakazi claimed the realm plunged into darkness after 4 municipal staff allegedly fiddled with the transformers.

The IFP has accused eThekwini Municipality staff of blowing up electrical energy transformers in Nsizwakazi, Klaarwater Township, Durban, on Tuesday night.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the social gathering mentioned it had obtained information that 4 municipal staff had allegedly blown up the transformers within the space.

IFP nationwide government committee member and MP Joshua Mazibuko mentioned an eyewitness knowledgeable him that at nightfall, 4 municipality autos had arrived within the space and drove to the transformers on the nook of Intake and Demat roads.

“Soon thereafter when they were there, the transformers went up in flames and the whole area suddenly experienced a power failure. Nearby Dassenhoek experienced the same explosion and power failure as well.”

Mazibuko mentioned the eyewitness advised him the realm had energy earlier than the workers arrived and there was no issues with the electrical energy provide.

He added, in keeping with the data he obtained, the municipal employees had been driving three Toyota Hilux bakkies and a Toyota Hino truck.

Mazibuko mentioned:

The IFP condemns such criminality, if certainly it occurred, no matter who did it. We name on eThekwini Municipality to shortly institute an investigation into these allegations. Likewise, we name on the South African Police Service to get entangled in investigating these very critical allegations.

Taxi marshal Sipho Shange confirmed he was the eyewitness who advised the IFP.

Shange advised News24 on Wednesday night he would report what he noticed to the police in Marianhill on Thursday morning.

He mentioned he took down the registration numbers of the autos quickly after the explosion occurred.

“I had just arrived from work when I saw those municipal workers in uniform. Shortly afterwards, I heard an explosion, power went off and we came outside out our homes to investigate. I saw all those workers on their cellphones.”

Asked what if the explosion occurred by chance as a result of employees had been busy fixing a fault, Shange mentioned the realm had no electrical energy points till these employees “fiddled” with the transformers.

“The whole thing was very suspicious and I am going to report it to the police in the morning,” he advised News24.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisele couldn’t instantly touch upon the matter.

His response might be added as soon as obtained.

