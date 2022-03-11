Ethical canine fashion finds a home at Gone to the Dogs in Park Slope

NEW YORK – When Jenn Wong and Santos Agustin first met working in style, they bonded straight away.

They related over shared curiosity within the ethics and sustainability of their trade. Coincidentally, each introduced dwelling rescue canine, Ollie and Miles, across the identical time.

The basis for his or her friendship quickly sparked an thought: a enterprise that may mix sluggish style with their love of canine.

“In 2018, we finally were like, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s do everything that we believe in. Let’s make the things that we love,'” Santos mentioned.

They named their new enterprise Gone to the Dogs.

At their Park Slope storefront, they promote their designs, together with sweaters hand-crocheted in Peru.

“We like to be like, ‘Okay, what do I want to wear as a sweater, and what does it look like on a dog?'” Santos mentioned.

To convey their concepts to life, Jenn and Santos depend on truthful commerce practices, partnering with ladies artisans and women-led teams utilizing renewable, reclaimed, or recyclable supplies.

“That’s what makes us even more passionate about what we’re doing. It’s not just dressing really cute dogs in really cute outfits. It’s doing it in a way where we can get up every morning and respect ourselves,” Santos mentioned.

Everything on the store is handmade, together with woolen chew toys formed like smiling dumplings and ice cream cones.

Jenn and Santos associate with native climbing gyms to intercept discarded rope on its solution to turning into landfill.

“We wash and clean all the rope, and we make them into collars and leashes,” Jenn mentioned.

Their favourite a part of the job is the possibility to spend time with canine guests. For them, canine supply one thing irreplaceable.

“Unconditional love—that’s what a dog brings, unconditional love,” Santos mentioned.

