‘Ethically and environmentally’ disastrous plans to farm octopus in Spain

Experts and animal welfare campaigners are appalled as Spanish seafood firm Nueva Pescanova introduced plans to open the world’s first octopus farm regardless of a number of moral and ecological issues.

Nueva Pescanova hopes to start advertising farmed octopus this summer season, earlier than promoting 3,000 tonnes of octopus a 12 months from 2023 onwards. The industrial farm shall be primarily based near the port of Las Palmas within the Canary Islands. As of but, the situations wherein the octopus shall be held captive – the scale of the tanks, the meals they may eat and the way they are going to be killed – haven’t been disclosed by the corporate.

Experts have been ringing alarm bells in regards to the ethics and sustainability of octopus farms for a few years. The London School of Economics concluded in a landmark report final 12 months: “We are convinced that high-welfare octopus farming is impossible.” Compassion in World Farming launched a report in 2021 warning that octopus farming is a “recipe for disaster”. In 2019, researchers concluded that “for ethical and environmental reasons, raising octopuses in captivity for food is a bad idea”.

Cephalopods are solitary animals which can be extremely inquisitive, clever, and perform complicated behaviours and interactions with their surroundings. They are territorial animals and will simply be broken with no skeletons to guard them. The barren and confined situations of farming programs subsequently create a excessive threat of poor welfare, together with aggression and even cannibalism. Aquatic animals are the least protected of all farmed species and at current, there aren’t any scientifically validated strategies for his or her humane slaughter.

Advertisement

Farming octopuses would additionally add to the rising strain on wild fish shares. Octopuses are carnivores and have to eat two-to-three instances their very own weight in meals over their brief lifetime. Currently, round a 3rd of the fish caught worldwide is changed into feed for different animals – and roughly half of that quantity goes into aquaculture. So farmed octopus are prone to be ate up fish merchandise from shares already overfished and on the expense of the meals safety of coastal communities.

Share this text: