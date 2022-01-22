Ethiopia army planning to ‘eliminate’ rebellious forces in Tigray: Military official

Ethiopia’s army is planning to enter the Tigray regional capital of Mekelle and “eliminate” rebellious forces, a prime army official stated late on Friday amid diplomatic efforts to finish battle within the nation’s north.

The Horn of Africa nation has been gripped by battle for greater than a yr, with the federal army and its allies battling forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the political get together that controls Tigray.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This week two prime US diplomats flew into Addis Ababa to push for a ceasefire, constructing on tentative indicators of a thaw in relations between fighters, together with the discharge of political prisoners.

In an interview with state-affiliated media outlet Fana broadcast late on Friday, Ethiopian Defense Forces (EDF) deputy military chief, General Abebaw Tadesse stated the nation wouldn’t be at peace till the TPLF was eradicated.

“Tigray is part of Ethiopia and no force will stop us from entering. We will enter and we will eliminate the enemy. There shouldn’t be any confusion about this,” he stated.

“The people of Ethiopia shouldn’t think that it is over, it is not over. The main thing here is we have stopped because we have to prepare ourselves. This enemy is still there, and it has to be absolutely eliminated. We will not negotiate with them.”

The TPLF’s spokesman, Getachew Reda, couldn’t be reached for a touch upon the army official’s remarks.

Ethiopian authorities spokesperson Legesse Tulu and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s spokesperson, Billene Seyoum, didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.

The TPLF says Abiy needs to finish the nation’s ethnically-based federal authorities system whereas Abiy says the TPLF is hungry to grab the nationwide energy it as soon as held.

For months there was an uneasy stalemate between the 2 sides, punctuated by sporadic combating. TPLF forces management most of Tigray however are surrounded by hostile forces from neighboring areas of Afar and Amhara that are allied with the federal army.

The battle, which broke out in November 2020, has displaced hundreds of thousands and triggered widespread starvation.

In current months there have been a number of diplomatic and political efforts to finish it, together with stress from the United States pushing for rapprochement between the 2 sides.

Read extra:

Aid workers say airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray kills 17, UN unable to confirm

US voices cautious optimism on ceasefire after Biden’s call with Ethiopia PM

Ethiopia’s rebellious Tigray party accuses Eritrea of attacking its forces