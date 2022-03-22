Ethiopia arrests ex-members of Tigray interim government: Ex-official

Ethiopian police have arrested a dozen officers who labored within the former interim authorities of the nation’s war-torn Tigray area, an ex-member of the administration informed AFP, however the authorities denied the claims Tuesday.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed arrange the administration in Tigray after sending troops into the area in November 2020 to topple the regional ruling get together, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

But the TPLF has since regained management of Tigray whereas the warfare has floor to a stalemate.

“Around 12 people have been arrested, all of them members of the previous Tigray interim administration,” the previous official informed AFP on situation of anonymity, citing safety fears.

The authorities communication service stated Tuesday that police had “following due process, detained individuals who are believed to be part of an illegal scheme”.

“As far as my information suggests, they are not part of the interim administration.”

A member of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) informed AFP it had “learnt that a number of people have been detained, including some former members of the interim administration.”

“We’re looking into it,” the official from the state-backed unbiased human rights physique stated, with out providing particulars.

According to the previous member of the interim administration, the detainees “are apparently accused of terrorism and having links with the TPLF”.

“These people don’t have any link with the TPLF,” he insisted, saying that Tigrayan rebels killed at the least 38 members of the administration.

He accused the Abiy authorities of searching for a scapegoat because the battle has dragged on, including the authorities “have to find somebody to be accountable for the failure in Tigray”.

In October, the chief of employees of the previous interim Tigray administration, Gebremeskel Kassa, informed AFP he had fled Ethiopia, saying he feared for his security.

In his asylum request, he stated he was summoned to conferences with high federal officers who blamed the interim administration, which ran civilian operations, for the army setback.

According to the UN, the warfare has displaced greater than two million folks, pushed lots of of hundreds to the brink of hunger and left greater than 9 million in want of help.

