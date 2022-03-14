Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive

The Ethiopia Government Communication Service stated in an announcement on its Facebook web page that the incident occurred within the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone within the Benishangul-Gumuz area, a web site of frequent ethnic violence for greater than a 12 months during which a whole lot of civilians have died.

“A horrific and inhumane act was recently committed… In a series of horrific images circulated on social media, innocent civilians were burned to death,” the assertion learn.

It didn’t say when the occasions passed off or who was accountable.

“Regardless of their origin or identity, the government will take legal action against those responsible for this gross and inhumane act.”