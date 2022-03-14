Ethiopia pledges action after video shows uniformed men burning civilians alive
The Ethiopia Government Communication Service stated in an announcement on its Facebook web page that the incident occurred within the Ayisid Kebele of Metekel Zone within the Benishangul-Gumuz area, a web site of frequent ethnic violence for greater than a 12 months during which a whole lot of civilians have died.
“A horrific and inhumane act was recently committed… In a series of horrific images circulated on social media, innocent civilians were burned to death,” the assertion learn.
It didn’t say when the occasions passed off or who was accountable.
“Regardless of their origin or identity, the government will take legal action against those responsible for this gross and inhumane act.”
Reuters was not in a position to confirm the time and placement the place the video was filmed or the actions it confirmed.
In the video, a few of the males within the crowd are carrying Ethiopian navy uniforms in addition to uniforms from different regional safety forces.
Military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane and authorities spokesperson Legesse Tulu didn’t instantly reply to requests for remark.
The violence within the Benishangul-Gumuz area, which is house to a number of ethnic teams, is separate from the battle within the northern Tigray area that erupted in November 2020 between Ethiopian federal forces and rebellious forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).