Ethiopia PM inaugurates electricity production at Nile mega-dam

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed formally inaugurated electrical energy manufacturing from the nation’s mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone within the controversial multi-billion greenback challenge.

Abiy, accompanied by high-ranking officers, toured the facility era station and pressed a sequence of buttons on an digital display screen, a transfer that officers mentioned initiated manufacturing.

“This great dam was built by Ethiopians but not only for Ethiopians, rather for all our African brothers and sisters to benefit from,” an official presiding on the launch ceremony mentioned.

Developing