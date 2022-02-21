Ethiopia starts generating power at the largest hydroelectric dam in Africa | Fin24

Construction of a hydroelectric dam close to the Blue Nile in Ethiopia. Photographer: Zacharias Abubeker/Bloomberg

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam undertaking has lastly begun producing electrical energy

The $4.2 billion (about R63 billion) dam is in the end anticipated to supply greater than 5 000 megawatts of electrical energy, greater than doubling Ethiopia’s present output.

Ethiopia started producing electrical energy from its mega-dam on the Blue Nile on Sunday, a milestone within the controversial multi-billion greenback undertaking.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, accompanied by high-ranking officers, toured the facility station and pressed a sequence of buttons on an digital display, a transfer that officers mentioned initiated manufacturing.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is ready to be the biggest hydroelectric scheme in Africa however has been on the centre of a dispute with downstream nations Egypt and Sudan ever since work first started in 2011.

Abiy described Sunday’s improvement as “the birth of a new era”.

“This is a good news for our continent & the downstream countries with whom we aspire to work together,” he mentioned on Twitter.

Addis Ababa deems the undertaking important for the electrification and improvement of Africa’s second most populous nation, however Cairo and Khartoum worry it might threaten their entry to important Nile waters.

Abiy dismissed these issues.

“As you can see this water will generate energy while flowing as it previously flowed to Sudan and Egypt, unlike the rumours that say the Ethiopian people and government are damming the water to starve Egypt and Sudan,” he mentioned as water rushed by means of the concrete colossus behind him.

But Cairo denounced Sunday’s start-up, saying Addis Ababa was “persisting in its violations” of a 2015 declaration of ideas on the undertaking.

‘Resisting exterior strain’

Only one in all 13 generators is presently operational, with a capability of 375 megawatts.

A second will come on-line inside a number of months, undertaking supervisor Kifle Horo advised AFP, including that the dam is presently anticipated to be totally accomplished in 2024.

The 145-metre excessive construction straddles the Blue Nile within the Benishangul-Gumuz area of western Ethiopia, close to the border with Sudan.

Egypt, which will depend on the Nile for about 97 p.c of its irrigation and consuming water, sees it as an existential risk.

Sudan hopes the undertaking will regulate annual flooding, however fears its personal dams could possibly be harmed with out settlement on the GERD’s operation.

Both have lengthy been pushing for a binding deal over the filling and operation of the huge dam, however African Union-sponsored talks have failed to realize a breakthrough.

William Davison, senior analyst on the International Crisis Group, mentioned the GERD is seen domestically “as a symbol of Ethiopia resisting external pressure”.

“The government has propagated the idea that foreign actors are trying to undermine Ethiopia’s sovereignty, so I think this will be cast as showing they are still making progress despite a hostile environment.”

Addisu Lashitew of the Brookings Institution in Washington described the GERD’s commissioning as a “rare positive development that can unite a deeply fractured country” after 15 months of brutal battle with Tigrayan rebels.

“The newly-generated electricity from the GERD could help revive an economy that has been devastated by the combined forces of a deadly war, rising fuel prices and the Covid-19 pandemic,” he mentioned.

Project delays

The dam was initiated underneath former prime minister Meles Zenawi, the Tigrayan chief who dominated Ethiopia for greater than 20 years till his dying in 2012.

Civil servants contributed one month’s wage in direction of the undertaking within the 12 months it launched, and the federal government has since issued dam bonds concentrating on Ethiopians at dwelling and overseas.

Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front that has been at struggle with authorities forces since November 2020, mentioned Abiy was taking credit score for a undertaking launched underneath a Tigrayan-led authorities.

“Today #AbiyAhmed is trying to cash in on a project that he once publicly downplayed as a meaningless publicity stunt,” he tweeted.

But officers on Sunday credited Abiy with reviving the dam after delays they declare had been attributable to mismanagement.

“Our country has lost so much because the dam was delayed, especially financially,” undertaking supervisor Kifle mentioned.

The strategy of filling the huge reservoir started in 2020, with Ethiopia asserting in July of that 12 months it had hit its goal of 4.9 billion cubic metres.

The reservoir’s whole capability is 74 billion cubic metres, and the goal for 2021 was so as to add 13.5 billion.

Last July Ethiopia mentioned it had hit that focus on, which means there was sufficient water to start producing power, though some consultants had solid doubt on the claims.

Kifle declined to disclose how a lot water was collected final 12 months or what the goal is for the approaching wet season.