Ethiopia to start generating electricity from Nile dam

Ethiopia will begin producing electrical energy from its controversial dam on the river Nile on Sunday, authorities officers advised AFP.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), set to be the most important hydroelectric venture in Africa, has been on the middle of a regional dispute ever since Ethiopia broke floor in 2011.

“Tomorrow will be the first energy generation of the dam,” an Ethiopian authorities official mentioned on Saturday.

A second official confirmed the data. Both spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of the milestone has not been formally introduced.

Egypt and Sudan view the dam as a risk due to their dependence on Nile waters, whereas Ethiopia deems it important for its electrification and improvement.

