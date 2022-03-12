Ethiopia vows probe into gruesome video of man on fire | News24

Ethiopia has vowed to analyze and take motion towards uniformed troopers and others seen in a ugly video burning a person alive.

Ethiopia on Saturday vowed to analyze and take motion towards uniformed troopers and others seen in a ugly video burning a person alive within the nation’s northwest.

The broadly shared video, which and sparked outrage on social media late on Friday, exhibits an unarmed man being set on fireplace as a bunch of individuals, together with some carrying Ethiopian military uniforms, taunt him in Amharic.

Ethiopia’s authorities communications service stated on Saturday that the incident appeared to have occurred within the northwestern area of Benishangul Gumuz, which borders Sudan and South Sudan.

“The video of the extremely savage act being circulated on social media outlets shows innocents being burned alive,” it stated in an announcement, vowing to “investigate and take legal measures on those…who committed this inhumane, and savage act.”

The video couldn’t be independently verified by AFP and it was not instantly clear if the atrocity was linked to the continued 16-month warfare in northern Ethiopia.

The battle in Africa’s second most populous nation between authorities forces and Tigrayan rebels has killed hundreds of individuals, with widespread stories of atrocities together with mass killings and sexual violence.

According to the UN, the combating has additionally displaced greater than two million individuals, pushed a whole bunch of hundreds to the brink of hunger and left greater than 9 million in want of help.

At least 750 civilians have been killed or executed within the northern areas of Amhara and Afar after they turned caught up within the warfare final yr, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) stated on Friday.

The state-affiliated impartial rights physique additionally catalogued a litany of abuses, together with torture and gang rape and enforced disappearances, saying some could quantity to warfare crimes and crimes towards humanity.

The report stated that Tigrayan rebels sexually assaulted ladies and aged girls. It additionally accused federal and native safety forces in Amhara and Afar of widespread arbitrary detentions.

A joint investigation by the UN and the EHRC printed final November detailed an unlimited array of rights abuses, principally blamed on Ethiopian forces and Eritrean troops, who offered navy help to Addis Ababa.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Council introduced that Fatou Bensouda, a former chief prosecutor on the International Criminal Court (ICC), would head a UN investigation into a variety of alleged violations dedicated by all sides within the warfare.

