Ethiopia vows probe into gruesome video of unarmed man on fire

Ethiopia on Saturday vowed to analyze and take motion in opposition to uniformed troopers and others seen in a grotesque video burning a person alive within the nation’s northwest.

The broadly shared video, which and sparked outrage on social media late Friday, reveals an unarmed man being set on fireplace as a bunch of individuals, together with some sporting Ethiopian military uniforms, taunt him in Amharic.

Ethiopia’s authorities communications service stated on Saturday that the incident appeared to have occurred within the northwestern area of Benishangul Gumuz, which borders Sudan and South Sudan.

“The video of the extremely savage act being circulated on social media outlets shows innocents being burned alive,” it stated in an announcement, vowing to “investigate and take legal measures on those…who committed this inhumane, and savage act.”

The video couldn’t be independently verified by AFP and it was not instantly clear if the atrocity was related to the ongoing 16-month war in northern Ethiopia.

The battle in Africa’s second most populous nation between authorities forces and Tigrayan rebels has killed 1000’s of individuals, with widespread studies of atrocities together with mass killings and sexual violence.

According to the UN, the combating has additionally displaced greater than two million individuals, pushed a whole bunch of 1000’s to the brink of hunger and left greater than 9 million in want of help.

At least 750 civilians had been killed or executed within the northern areas of Amhara and Afar after they grew to become caught up within the warfare final yr, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) stated Friday.

The state-affiliated impartial rights physique additionally catalogued a litany of abuses, together with torture and gang rape and enforced disappearances, saying some could quantity to warfare crimes and crimes in opposition to humanity.

The report stated that Tigrayan rebels sexually assaulted ladies and aged girls. It additionally accused federal and native safety forces in Amhara and Afar of widespread arbitrary detentions.

A joint investigation by the UN and the EHRC revealed final November detailed an enormous array of rights abuses, principally blamed on Ethiopian forces and Eritrean troops, who offered navy help to Addis Ababa.

Last week, the UN Human Rights Council introduced that Fatou Bensouda, a former chief prosecutor on the International Criminal Court (ICC), would head a UN investigation into a variety of alleged violations dedicated by all sides within the warfare.

