Ethiopia, World Bank agree $300 million grant for reconstruction

Ethiopia and the World Bank have signed a pact for a grant of $300 million to help reconstruction and restoration in conflict-hit areas, the finance ministry mentioned.

Fighting that erupted within the northern area of Tigray in November 2020, and spilled over into neighboring Afar and Amhara final 12 months, has eased since a unilateral ceasefire by the federal authorities in March.

“The resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support … basic services,” the ministry mentioned in a press release late on Monday.

Services that stand to profit are schooling, well being, water provide and a particular effort to help survivors of gender-based violence in conflict-hit areas, it mentioned.

Areas in Amhara, Afar, Tigray and the areas of Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz are focused to obtain the funds, it mentioned, including that the federal government would join with third-party organizations to execute the mission in high-conflict areas.

The violence in Oromia and Benishangul-Gumuz, residence to a number of ethnic teams, is separate from the struggle in Tigray.

