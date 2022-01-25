Ethiopia’s Tigray rebels announce push into neighbouring Afar region

Rebels in Ethiopia’s Tigray area stated Tuesday they’d been provoked into launching “robust” navy operations in neighbouring Afar, dampening hopes for a potential ceasefire within the nation’s 14-month conflict.

“Since yesterday morning (January 24), we have been compelled to take robust actions to neutralise the threat posed by” pro-government forces in Afar area, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) stated in a press release.

“Tigray’s army does not have a plan to remain in Afar for long nor does it wish to see the conflict deteriorate further,” the assertion added.

The transfer comes one month after the TPLF introduced it was withdrawing from each the Afar and Amhara areas into Tigray, the place combating broke out between the rebels and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s authorities in November 2020.

The withdrawal had spurred hopes for concrete steps to silence the weapons in a battle that has killed hundreds and created a extreme humanitarian disaster with many getting ready to famine.

But in Tuesday’s assertion, the TPLF stated Afar-based pro-government forces had intensified assaults on its positions in current days.

Abiy’s authorities, in the meantime, has blamed recent hostilities on the TPLF and claimed the rebels’ newest strikes had been “cutting off the primary artery of humanitarian aid to Tigray.”

The street from Afar’s capital, Semera, to the Tigray capital Mekele is the one operational land route into Tigray, the place the UN estimates tons of of hundreds reside in famine-like situations.

Earlier Tuesday, support employees stated Mekele-bound vehicles carrying 800 metric tonnes of meals had been caught at a checkpoint in Afar.

