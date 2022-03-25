Ethiopia’s Tigray region say committed to observing humanitarian ceasefire

The authorities in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying it was to permit assist to stream into Tigray.

“The government of Tigray will do everything it can do to make sure this cessation of hostilities is a success,” the regional Tigrayan authorities mentioned in a press release late on Thursday.

War broke out between Tigray’s rulers — the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — and the central authorities led by Abiy, in November 2020.

The conflict , which later engulfed neighboring areas, has killed 1000’s of civilians and displaced hundreds of thousands throughout northern Ethiopia and into neighboring Sudan.