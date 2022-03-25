Ethiopia’s Tigray region say committed to observing humanitarian ceasefire
The authorities in Addis Ababa declared the cessation of hostilities on Thursday, saying it was to permit assist to stream into Tigray.
“The government of Tigray will do everything it can do to make sure this cessation of hostilities is a success,” the regional Tigrayan authorities mentioned in a press release late on Thursday.
War broke out between Tigray’s rulers — the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) — and the central authorities led by Abiy, in November 2020.
The United Nations has mentioned greater than 90% of the 5.5 million Tigrayans want meals assist.
The federal authorities has all the time mentioned assist is allowed to enter Tigray however solely a small quantity has gone in since Ethiopian troops withdrew from Tigray on the finish of June final yr.
Tigray’s leaders have blamed federal authorities and authorities within the neighboring Afar and Amhara areas for blocking assist going into Tigray, accusations they deny.
The central authorities has accused Tigrayan fighters of blocking assist as a result of they’ve invaded Afar, a neighboring area alongside the one land route at present open into Tigray.
The United Nations and the United States welcomed Addis Ababa’s declaration of a unilateral ceasefire, which adopted a go to by the US particular envoy for the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, to the capital Addis Ababa this week.