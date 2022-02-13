Etna eruption causes storm with lightning

An unusually highly effective eruption of Sicily’s Mt. Etna volcano created a volcanic storm on Thursday night time with bolts of lightning streaking the sky above the crater.

Boris Behnke, a volcanologist with Italy’s National Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology, advised the Associated Press that volcanic storms have been uncommon phenomena that occur in significantly violent eruptions or when the volcano is close to water.

In the latest Tonga eruption there have been roughly 100 volcanic lightning bolts per minute, Behnke defined.

Volcanic lightning was noticed on Etna in 2021, in 2015 and in 2013, based on Behnke.

The eruption despatched volcanic ash over 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the air above sea degree.

Etna is the biggest of Italy’s three energetic volcanoes, which additionally embody Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the identical title, and Mt. Vesuvius close to Naples, which final erupted in 1944.

It’s a preferred vacationer vacation spot attracting hikers desperate to see the extraordinary lava flows glowing orange at night time.