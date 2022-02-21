Etzebeth responds to Bakkies’ criticism of Toulon spell: ‘You’ve got my number’ | Sport

Eben Etzebeth has responded to former Springbok Bakkies Botha’s evaluation of his time at French membership Toulon.

Botha, who performed on the membership from 2011 to 2015, stated Etzebeth “never plays” as a result of accidents.

Etzebeth responded to Botha on Monday by means of social media.

Eben Etzebeth has taken to social media after former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha referred to as into query his spell on the French Top 14 membership, Toulon.

Over the weekend in an interview with Midi Olympique, Botha – who performed for the membership between 2011 and 2015 – acknowledged that whereas Etzebeth is the most effective on the planet, “in Toulon, he is still a little injured, concussed and in the end, never plays.”

Etzebeth faces another month on the sidelines after struggling a torn muscle throughout a coaching session earlier than Toulon’s Top 14 assembly with Perpignan and his time on the membership has been stricken by accidents.

Frustratingly for the struggling French giants, their prized asset had simply returned from a three-month break final week as a part of a concussion protocol.

Etzebeth responded on Twitter on Monday and clearly wasn’t impressed by what Botha needed to say within the interview.

“@BakkiesBotha4– Noted. Next time you wish to ENFORCE an opinion, you have received my quantity. #exspringbokteammates #onthoujouerekode,” Etzebeth tweeted.

Etzebeth, who boasts 97 Test caps, has just lately signed for the Sharks saying that non-public circumstances performed the largest position in his determination to return to play South Africa.

He reviews for obligation in July and has signed a long-term contract till 2027.