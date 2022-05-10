Etzebeth suggests ‘full June series against All Blacks’ | Sport

Bok enforcer Eben Etzebeth says he’d prefer to play within the Six Nations.

Etzebeth, nevertheless, provides he’d nonetheless prefer to play towards New Zealand, Australia and Argentina.

He has prompt a three-Test collection towards the All Blacks as a attainable various.

Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth favours South Africa becoming a member of the Six Nations however want to hold competing towards New Zealand.

Speculation has been rife in current occasions over the Boks’ potential future within the Six Nations.

Even although Sanzaar, the governing physique of southern hemisphere rugby, mentioned in February that South Africa would proceed enjoying within the Rugby Championship till 2025, stories have indicated that the Boks might be a part of the Six Nations after 2025.

South Africa’s 4 prime franchises – Bulls, Lions, Sharks, and Stormers – already ply their commerce within the northern hemisphere’s United Rugby Championship, and Etzebeth, subsequently, believes it is smart for the Boks to comply with go well with.

“I think the Six Nations will be good for us,” the 97-Test veteran advised Jim Hamilton in a video for Rugby Pass. “Obviously, it just makes sense with us playing in the URC at the moment against the same competition.”

Etzebeth additionally prompt the re-introduction of the normal excursions that might see the Springboks and All Blacks sq. off in a three-Test collection.

“But you still want to play New Zealand and Australia, and obviously Argentina is also a good Test match. Where we normally had the June series against Scotland or Wales, maybe we could have a full June series against New Zealand, play in the Six Nations and then have an end-of-year tour in Australia or Argentina.

“I might love to affix the Six Nations, however I might additionally nonetheless like to play New Zealand and Australia yearly. Maybe they (World Rugby) can get a great stability. At the tip of the day, for me it is nearly enjoying for South Africa.”

The final time the Springboks and All Blacks performed a three-Test collection towards one another was in 1996. On that event, the All Blacks received 2-1 to assert their first ever collection win on these shores.

Before that, the Boks had crushed their arch-rivals in a single collection overseas – in 1937.