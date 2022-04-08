EU adopts new sanctions against Russia including coal import ban

The European Union on Friday formally adopted its fifth bundle of sanctions in opposition to Russia for the reason that nation’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, together with bans on the import of coal, wooden, chemical compounds and different merchandise.

The measures additionally stop many Russian vessels and vehicles from accessing the EU, additional crippling commerce, and can ban all transactions with 4 Russian banks, together with VTB.

The ban on coal imports will probably be totally efficient from the second week of August. No new contracts might be signed from Friday, when sanctions are to be revealed within the EU’s official journal.

Existing contracts must be terminated by the second week of August, which means that Russia can proceed to obtain funds from the EU on coal exports till then.

“These latest sanctions were adopted following the atrocities committed by Russian armed forces in Bucha and other places under Russian occupation,” EU’s high diplomat, Josep Borrell, mentioned in a press release.

The Kremlin has mentioned that Western allegations Russian forces dedicated warfare crimes by executing civilians within the Ukrainian city of Bucha had been a “monstrous forgery” aimed toward denigrating the Russian military.

The coal ban alone is estimated by the Commission to be price eight billion euros a 12 months in misplaced revenues for Russia. That is twice as massive because the EU Commission’s head Ursula von der Leyen had mentioned on Tuesday.

In addition to coal, the brand new EU sanctions ban imports from Russia of many different commodities and merchandise, together with wooden, rubber, cement, fertilizers, high-end seafood, akin to caviar, and spirits, akin to vodka, for a complete further worth estimated in 5.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) a 12 months.

The EU additionally restricted export to Russia of numerous merchandise, together with jet gasoline, quantum computer systems, superior semiconductors, high-end electronics, software program, delicate equipment and transportation tools, for a complete worth of 10 billion euros a 12 months.

The sanctions additionally forbid Russian corporations from taking part in public procurement within the EU and lengthen prohibitions in using crypto-currencies which are thought of a possible means to avoid sanctions.

The Commission mentioned that one other 217 folks had been added to the EU blacklist as a part of the brand new sanctions bundle, which means their belongings within the EU will probably be frozen and they are going to be topic to journey bans within the EU.

Most of them are political leaders of the separatist areas of Luhansk and Donetsk, however the sanctions additionally hit high businessmen, politicians and navy employees near the Kremlin.

This brings near 900 the variety of folks sanctioned by the EU for the reason that begin of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” the nation.

