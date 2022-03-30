EU advisory office hit by Russian shelling in Ukraine

An workplace of the EU’s Advisory Mission to Ukraine was hit by Russian shelling in Mariupol, however nobody working there was injured, EU international affairs chief Josep Borrell mentioned Tuesday.

“Today, the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM) has obtained credible information that the premises of its Mariupol Field Office were recently hit by Russian shelling,” the EU’s high diplomat mentioned in a statement.

While the workplace itself and gear sustained “major damage,” neither members of the mission workers nor contractors had been damage, Borrell added.

The assertion didn’t specify when the shelling occurred.

Borrell strongly condemned the assaults. “We demand Russia to cease its military offensive immediately and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment [from] the entire territory of Ukraine,” he mentioned.

The EU Advisory Mission to Ukraine is a civilian safety mission, which was arrange in 2014 to assist rebuild public belief within the authorities within the wake of the so-called Maidan revolution, which culminated within the ousting of President Viktor Yanukovych. It goals to help Ukrainian authorities in reforming the civilian safety sector, corresponding to police forces, prosecution providers and border guards. It opened an workplace in Mariupol in September 2020.