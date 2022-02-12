EU-Africa: MEPs call for stronger ties to face global challenges together 

Ahead of the EU-African Union summit on 17-18 February, main MEPs spotlight the necessity for a powerful EU-Africa partnership primarily based on co-operation between equals, AFET DEVE DROI INTA SEDE.

“Per week forward of the lengthy awaited European Union-African Union summit, we name on the Heads of States and Government to put the inspiration for a strategic, win-win and results-oriented partnership of equals.

“China and Russia are advancing their geopolitical pursuits in Africa. Therefore, the EU wants to extend cooperation with the African Union, and its sub-regional and nationwide African companions, to make sure safety and improvement and to attain long-term peace and stability.

“The EU and AU must place at the heart of their cooperation agenda a human rights-based approach to policies on trade, migration, gender equality, corporate responsibility, security and the fight against terrorism and extremism.

“The EU-AU Summit ought to pave the way in which for a sustainable and inclusive financial restoration following the Covid-19 pandemic, with precedence given to accelerating entry to vaccines, addressing poverty, placing youth at its coronary heart and selling gender equality and girls’s empowerment, and delivering on the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“EU and Africa commerce and funding relations should make sure the productive transformation of the African continent, be mutually helpful, open, honest and sustainable, and contribute to job creation and personal investments supporting a inexperienced development trajectory.

“We also call on the EU-AU partnership to take full account of the effects of climate change in Africa, and therefore to scale up actions in the area of mitigation, adaptation and disaster risk management, and achieving the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

“We condemn the presence in Africa of personal navy and safety firms, particularly the Wagner Group that has dedicated widespread human rights violations whereas appearing in assist of the pursuits of non-democratic states.”

The assertion is co-signed by:

David McAllister (EPP, Germany), Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee;

Bernd Lange (S&D, Germany), Chair of the International Trade Committee;

Tomas Tobé (EPP, Sweden), Chair of the Development Committee;

Maria Arena (S&D Belgium), Chair of the Subcommittee on Human Rights;

Nathalie Loiseau (Renew Europe, France), Chair of the Subcommittee on Security and Defence;

Carlos Zorrinho (S&D, Portugal), Chair of the delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly;

María Soraya Rodríguez Ramos (Renew Europe, Spain), Chair of the delegation for relations with the Pan-African Parliament.

Magdalena Adamowicz (EPP, Poland), Chair of the delegation for relations with South Africa.

