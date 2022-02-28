EU agrees to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons to Ukraine

In an unprecedented transfer the European Union has for the primary time agreed to finance the acquisition and supply of weapons and different gear to Ukraine. The assertion additionally included different outstanding and unprecedented determination to ban state-owned media firms Russia Today and Sputnik and any of their subsidiaries.

The announcement was made this night forward of the fourth Council assembly of EU overseas affairs ministers, by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

Closure of EU airspace

The EU can even be shutting down the EU airspace for Russians. The Commission is proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, Russian registered or Russian-controlled plane. These plane will be unable to land in, take off or overfly the territory of the EU.

The determination will apply to any aircraft owned, chartered or in any other case managed by a Russian authorized or pure particular person.

“So let me be very clear,” mentioned von der Leyen. “Our airspace will be closed to every Russian plane – and that includes the private jets of oligarchs.”

Closure of ‘Kremlin’s media machine’

In one other unprecedented step, the EU will ban what it described because the Kremlin’s media machine. Von der Leyen mentioned that state-owned Russia Today and Sputnik, in addition to their subsidiaries will not be capable of unfold their lies to justify Putin’s struggle and to sow division within the EU.

The EU can even develop instruments to ban poisonous and dangerous disinformation in Europe.

Belarus

The EU can be planning to additional punish Lukashenko’s regime for its complicity within the invasion of Ukraine. This will embody restrictive measures on necessary sectors (mineral fuels , tobacco, wooden and timber, cement, iron and metal) and the same ban on dual-use items as that launched for Russia. This can be essential to keep away from the danger of Russian circumventing its personal export ban by going via its ally Belarus.

