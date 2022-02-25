World
EU agrees to freeze Putin, Lavrov assets over Ukraine – Times of India
BRUSSELS: The EU has agreed to freeze European belongings linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, three EU officers and a European diplomat informed AFP on Friday.
The measures have been added Friday after being raised in in a single day discussions by EU leaders on a brand new sanctions package deal that EU overseas ministers from the 27-nation bloc have been to validate.
