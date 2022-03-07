EU agrees to start examining Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova membership requests

EU nations agreed Monday to start out the prolonged strategy of inspecting membership bids submitted by Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova within the wake of Russia’s invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, diplomats stated.

The ex-Soviet states final week rushed in extremely symbolic purposes to hitch the bloc after the Kremlin launched its assault on Ukraine.

The transfer by the 27 member states is step one within the bloc’s notoriously complicated course of for deciding whether or not to permit new members to hitch, which may drag on for years.

EU ambassadors agreed to ask the bloc’s govt to current an “opinion” on the purposes from the three international locations, stated French officers, who maintain the EU’s rotating presidency.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The govt can take years to render its opinion and after that the member states should agree unanimously to let the applicant formally develop into a “candidate”.

That then kickstarts a strategy of painstaking reforms and negotiations that often takes not less than a decade to finish.

Ukraine has pleaded with the bloc to be granted a fast-track to membership because it faces an onslaught from Moscow’s forces.

While Kyiv has gained backing from quite a few EU nations to develop into a candidate, others are reluctant to decide to opening up a transparent path for the war-shattered nation.

EU leaders are set to debate the purposes this week at a summit in France centered on the warfare in Ukraine and the bloc’s response to the disaster.

The bid for membership carries main symbolic weight for Ukrainians as Moscow tries to pull the nation again into its sphere of affect.

A choice in 2013 by Ukraine’s then-leader to reject nearer ties with the bloc unleashed pro-EU protests that set in prepare a spiral of occasions resulting in Russia’s annexation of Crimea and the confrontation with the Kremlin.

Read extra:

Zelenskyy demands ‘immediate’ EU membership for Ukraine

Erdogan to EU over bloc membership: Show same ‘sensitivity’ for Ukraine to Turkey

Georgia to apply ‘immediately’ for EU membership: Ruling party