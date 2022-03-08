EU aims to slash Russian gas dependence by two-thirds this year

The EU can reduce most of its reliance on Russian gasoline by the tip of this 12 months if governments implement a raft of emergency measures to be proposed by the European Commission on Tuesday.

Russian imports accounted for 40 p.c of EU gasoline consumption in 2021, in keeping with the International Energy Agency (IEA). Reducing that quickly means, “We are now protecting our vital interest,” mentioned EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans.

He instructed the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday night that the plan, which was closely and quickly revised within the days since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, might make the EU unbiased of Russian gasoline “within years.”

“It’s not easy but it’s feasible,” he added.

Speaking to reporters forward of the launch, Timmermans confirmed POLITICO’s earlier reporting that the package deal would suggest accelerating the rollout of renewable vitality, biofuels and hydrogen.

“Given the fact that the energy markets will be tight for the foreseeable future, creating your own energy resources is strategically the smartest and the most urgent choice,” he mentioned.

He additionally mentioned financial savings could possibly be made by chopping vitality use, filling up gasoline storage over this 12 months and discovering new sources of gasoline, including that the EU was in talks with Egypt, Qatar, “nations within the north rim of the Mediterranean,” Australia and the U.S. concerning boosting their provide within the quick time period.

Last week, the IEA outlined 10 measures the EU might take to chop its reliance on Russia by one-third — half of what the Commission’s plan goals for.

“We would need to import two-thirds less Russian gas already by the end of this year, if we take all these measures together,” mentioned Timmermans.

For that to occur, member nations have to speed up the flagship emissions-cutting Green Deal coverage, geared toward making the bloc local weather impartial by 2050 — a coverage that is already induced political tensions. Timmermans mentioned the Commission would put ahead the vitality proposals at a gathering of EU leaders in France on Thursday and Friday.

Consumers are already swooning because of document vitality costs, and Timmermans mentioned the Commission would define measures to cushion the blow, together with “guidance on how to set regulated prices at retail level. We will open up new possibilities for state aid, we will also give guidance on temporary tax measures on electricity generators, and also indicate how you could make increased use of [Emission Trading System] revenues.”

He likened the second to the response to the pandemic, when the restoration stimulus ended up strengthening the EU’s local weather ambitions.

“Likewise, here, the Green Deal is also an answer to the security challenge in the energy field,” he mentioned.

In an indication of the bloc’s dedication to shift away from Russia, Timmermans mentioned it would make sense for some nations to spice up coal within the quick time period if mixed with an accelerated rollout of unpolluted vitality. But if any nations took benefit of that to open new coal mines, it could be “an extremely silly alternative,” he mentioned.

Timmermans mentioned there was “tension” between excessive vitality prices for customers and “vastly ballooning” revenues for energy companies, something that’s leading to pressure for a recommendation to hit utilities with windfall profit taxes. “I’m certain public authorities will need to do one thing about that,” he mentioned.

Asked whether or not the EU also needs to take into account a Russian oil embargo, a measure being mentioned in Washington and London however which was rejected by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday, Timmermans mentioned: “Nothing is off the table. The barbarism that Putin is now showing in Ukraine needs to be met with resolve, and also with measures that hurt him, even if they might hurt us as well.”

Want extra evaluation from POLITICO? POLITICO Pro is our premium intelligence service for professionals. From monetary providers to commerce, know-how, cybersecurity and extra, Pro delivers actual time intelligence, deep perception and breaking scoops you want to hold one step forward. Email [email protected] to request a complimentary trial.