EU and US promise more sanctions against Russia

The European Union’s prime officers mentioned the bloc will impose extra sanctions in opposition to these concerned in Russia’s recognition of two separatist areas of japanese Ukraine amid fears of a possible Russian invasion of the nation.

The announcement got here after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to formally recognise the independence of two rebel-controlled areas in japanese Ukraine.

In a joint assertion on Monday night, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Council President Charles Michel mentioned the popularity was “a blatant violation of international law.”

The pair added that the EU “will react with sanctions” and “reiterates its unwavering support to Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders.”

The White House mentioned President Biden can even order new sanctions, and known as Putin’s announcement a “blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments.” The American sanctions will prohibit new funding, commerce and financing within the two separatist areas of Ukraine acknowledged by Putin – the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Allies criticise Putin’s announcement

There’s been a refrain of condemnation from Western allies reacting to President Putin’s Monday night announcement.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned “we will not allow Russia’s violation of its international commitments to go unpunished”; whereas Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he had already spoken to President Biden and deliberate to talk with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson concerning the state of affairs as nicely.

Earlier, Johnson mentioned plans to recognise the 2 breakaway republis have been “a very ill omen and a very dark sign” and mentioned the UK must now take into account what extra they may do to help Ukraine.

Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö, one of many few European leaders to have a long-established working relationship with Vladimir Putin, additionally launched an announcement condemning his actions, calling it a “serious breach of the Minks agreements.”

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the Russian resolution and known as for a direct UN Security Council assembly and “targeted European sanctions.”

Analyst: ‘Putin laid the rhetorical groundwork for warfare, however did not declare it’

The recognition of the insurgent areas got here as greater than 150,000 Russian troops have surrounded Ukraine from three sides in what Western allies see as an indication of an imminent invasion.

American officers have warned that Moscow may attempt to create the pretext for attacking Ukraine with false-flag assaults within the unstable insurgent east or different related motion.

Professor Sam Greene, Director of The King’s Russia Institute at Kings College London says he believes President Putin has “laid the rhetorical groundwork for war, but didn’t declare it.”

“He laid the foundations for a formal military presence in [Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic] but didn’t define the borders. The practiced strategic ambiguity continues. We still don’t know where this is going, and that’s the point” he wrote on Twitter.

Ukrainians within the capital Kyiv, in the meantime, bristled at Putin’s Monday night announcement.

“Why should Russia recognize (the rebel-held regions)? If neighbors come to you and say, ‘This room will be ours,’ would you care about their opinion or not? It’s your flat, and it will be always your flat,” said Maria Levchyshchyna, a 48-year-old painter in the Ukrainian capital. “Let them recognize whatever they want. But in my view, it can also provoke a war, because normal people will fight for their country.”

Russia says it desires Western ensures that NATO received’t enable Ukraine and different former Soviet international locations to affix as members – and Putin mentioned Monday {that a} easy moratorium on Ukraine’s accession wouldn’t be sufficient. Moscow has additionally demanded the alliance halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll again its forces from Eastern Europe – calls for flatly rejected by the West.