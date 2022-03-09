EU announces plan to slash Russian gas dependence
The European Commission introduced on Tuesday a plan to cut back
the European Union (EU)’s demand for Russian gasoline by two thirds
earlier than the tip of the 12 months, and anticipate it to be impartial from
Russian fossil fuels effectively earlier than 2030, Trend studies citing Xinhua.
In response to rising vitality costs in Europe and the present
uncertainty on provide, the plan, REPowerEU, will search to diversify
gasoline provides, the Commission mentioned in a press launch on
Tuesday.
“It is time we deal with our vulnerabilities and quickly turn out to be
extra impartial in our vitality selections,” mentioned Frans Timmermans,
vice-president of the European Commission accountable for the Green
Deal, including that “let’s sprint into renewable vitality at lightning
velocity. Renewables are an affordable, clear, and probably infinite
supply of vitality and as an alternative of funding the fossil gasoline business
elsewhere, they create jobs right here.”
The plan additionally outlines a sequence of measures to reply to rising
vitality costs in Europe and to replenish gasoline shares for subsequent
winter.
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen mentioned
in an announcement that Europe needed to turn out to be impartial from Russian
oil, coal and gasoline, including that “we have to act now to mitigate the
impression of rising vitality costs, diversify our gasoline provide for subsequent
winter and speed up the clear vitality transition.”
Claiming that Europe has ample quantities of gasoline for the
remaining weeks of this winter, Commissioner for Energy Kadri
Simson confused that the necessity to replenish reserves for subsequent 12 months
was pressing.
“The Commission will subsequently suggest that by 1 October, gasoline
storage within the EU must be stuffed as much as at the very least 90 p.c. We
have additionally outlined value regulation, state help and tax measures to
defend European households and companies towards the impression of
the exceptionally excessive costs,” Simson mentioned.