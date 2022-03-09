EU announces plan to slash Russian gas dependence

The European Commission introduced on Tuesday a plan to cut back

the European Union (EU)’s demand for Russian gasoline by two thirds

earlier than the tip of the 12 months, and anticipate it to be impartial from

Russian fossil fuels effectively earlier than 2030, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

In response to rising vitality costs in Europe and the present

uncertainty on provide, the plan, REPowerEU, will search to diversify

gasoline provides, the Commission mentioned in a press launch on

Tuesday.

“It is time we deal with our vulnerabilities and quickly turn out to be

extra impartial in our vitality selections,” mentioned Frans Timmermans,

vice-president of the European Commission accountable for the Green

Deal, including that “let’s sprint into renewable vitality at lightning

velocity. Renewables are an affordable, clear, and probably infinite

supply of vitality and as an alternative of funding the fossil gasoline business

elsewhere, they create jobs right here.”

The plan additionally outlines a sequence of measures to reply to rising

vitality costs in Europe and to replenish gasoline shares for subsequent

winter.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen mentioned

in an announcement that Europe needed to turn out to be impartial from Russian

oil, coal and gasoline, including that “we have to act now to mitigate the

impression of rising vitality costs, diversify our gasoline provide for subsequent

winter and speed up the clear vitality transition.”

Claiming that Europe has ample quantities of gasoline for the

remaining weeks of this winter, Commissioner for Energy Kadri

Simson confused that the necessity to replenish reserves for subsequent 12 months

was pressing.

“The Commission will subsequently suggest that by 1 October, gasoline

storage within the EU must be stuffed as much as at the very least 90 p.c. We

have additionally outlined value regulation, state help and tax measures to

defend European households and companies towards the impression of

the exceptionally excessive costs,” Simson mentioned.