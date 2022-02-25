EU approves Russian asset freeze that includes President Putin and Sergey Lavrov

The Eurpean Union permitted on Friday a Russian asset freeze that included Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

It was unclear how Lavrov and Putin can be affected by such a transfer or if it will be primarily symbolic.

A choice to freeze their property signifies that Western powers are transferring towards unprecedented measures to pressure Putin to cease the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a serious warfare in Europe.

“We are not just listing oligarchs, we haven’t just already listed many lawmakers who prepared these steps, but we are now also listing the president, Mr. Putin, and the foreign minister, Mr. Lavrov,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock mentioned.

EU international ministers assembly late Friday would wish unanimous help from the 27 member nations to impose such an asset freeze.

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell voiced his help for the transfer and hoped there can be “no surprises.”

