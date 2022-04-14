EU assists with war crimes investigations in Ukraine

The EU will facilitate and help the investigations of warfare crimes dedicated by Russian troops in Ukraine. There have been extensively reported situations in worldwide media in regards to the atrocities dedicated by Russian troops. Now the Ukrainian authorities are working to safe proof of these atrocities and formally current that proof to the worldwide neighborhood.

“One thing is clear: there can be no impunity,” Christian Wigand, Commission spokesperson for Justice, stated. “Those responsible for the atrocities and war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable and we will do everything possible towards this goal.”

The EU obtained a request from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to offer investigators for warfare crimes, forensic consultants, proof storage gear, safe communications in addition to coaching for Ukrainian investigators. The Prosecutor General has already launched a variety of investigations into accusations of chemical weapons, bombing of civilian targets and different unlawful warfare actions. With the EU’s assist, the Prosecutor General seeks to offer proof of the Russian navy’s warfare crimes to the International Court of Justice and maintain them accountable.

The Commission has already despatched a letter to Justice Ministers from EU nations to name for elevated cooperation and help of the Prosecutor General’s requests. A joint investigative workforce supported by Eurojust and Ukraine can also be already working from Kiev to gather proof in cooperation with the International Criminal Court.

The announcement comes simply days after Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen and EU High Representative Josep Borrell visited Ukraine and witnessed the atrocities dedicated within the city of Bucha.

