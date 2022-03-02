EU bans Russian media outlets, banks from SWIFT: EU presidency

The European Union banned Russian state media retailers RT and Sputnik from broadcasting within the bloc whereas banning “certain” Russian banks from the SWIFT financial institution messaging system Tuesday, the EU’s presidency mentioned.

The strikes, as a result of come into drive Wednesday after publication within the official journal of the EU, come as Brussels intensifies its sanctions regime on Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Representatives of the 27 EU member states additionally agreed a ban on collaborating in initiatives co-financed by the RDIF sovereign wealth fund.

The United States and Western allies have sought to cripple Russia’s banking sector and forex with a barrage of sanctions.

They embody chopping chosen Russian banks from the SWIFT messaging system, and thus isolating from the remainder of the world.

SWIFT’s system permits banks to speak quickly and securely about transactions — chopping Russia off is geared toward stopping it buying and selling with a lot of the world.

Western measures that prohibit transactions with Russia’s central financial institution have additionally helped plunge the nation’s financial system into turmoil.

The ruble is down 27 p.c in opposition to the greenback for the reason that begin of the 12 months and is buying and selling at greater than 100 rubles per US unit, its weakest degree on file.

Russians are consequently flocking to cryptocurrencies that function on a decentralised community and subsequently should not instantly affected by sanctions.

