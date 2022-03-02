EU budget: Commission publishes guidance on the conditionality mechanism

Today (2 March) the European Commission adopted its guidelines on the general regime of conditionality, which goals to guard the EU finances in opposition to breaches of the ideas of the rule of legislation. The pointers clarify intimately how the Commission will apply the regulation, together with how the rights of the ultimate recipients and beneficiaries of EU funding will probably be protected.

European Commission President von der Leyen mentioned: “The rule of law is the glue that binds our Union together, it is the foundation of our unity. We will never tire of defending it. Today’s guidelines will provide additional clarity as the Commission continues to address every breach of the principles of the rule of law linked to the EU budget. Because we need to ensure that every euro and every cent is spent according to its proper purpose and in line with rule of law principles.”

Commissioner Johannes Hahn, chargeable for finances and administration, mentioned: “We cannot make concessions when it comes to protecting the Union’s financial interests and its founding values. With the conditionality regulation, we have another tool in our box, at a time when we are managing the largest EU budget in history. Where the conditions of the regulation are fulfilled, we will act with determination.”

The pointers clarify intimately how the regulation will probably be utilized, and particularly:

Advertisement

The circumstances to undertake measures , together with what the related breaches of the ideas of the rule of legislation might be and the way it will likely be assessed whether or not these breaches have an effect on or threat affecting the EU monetary pursuits in a sufficiently direct method;

, together with what the related breaches of the ideas of the rule of legislation might be and the way it will likely be assessed whether or not these breaches have an effect on or threat affecting the EU monetary pursuits in a sufficiently direct method; the complementarity between the conditionality regulation and different EU finances safety instruments , together with the EU monetary guidelines and the sector-specific guidelines. These embody the principles for funds below shared administration (e.g. cohesion coverage, Common Agricultural Policy) and for the Recovery and Resilience Facility on the coronary heart of NextGenerationEU;

, together with the EU monetary guidelines and the sector-specific guidelines. These embody the principles for funds below shared administration (e.g. cohesion coverage, Common Agricultural Policy) and for the Recovery and Resilience Facility on the coronary heart of NextGenerationEU; the necessity for the proposed measures to be proportionate , appropriate and crucial to deal with the problems at hand;

, appropriate and crucial to deal with the problems at hand; the steps to be adopted earlier than measures have been proposed , together with sources of data the Commission will probably be consulting, the function of complaints , contacts with the Member States: the procedures to undertake and to raise measures, and;

, together with sources of data the Commission will probably be consulting, the function of , contacts with the Member States: the procedures to undertake and to raise measures, and; the necessity to defend the rights of the ultimate recipients or beneficiaries of EU funding, as EU nations ought to proceed to make funds below EU programmes or funds below all circumstances.

The pointers have been ready via a complete course of, together with consultations with the European Parliament and EU Member States. They additionally bear in mind the judgements of the European Court of Justice in circumstances C-156/21 and C-157/21 launched on 16 February 2022, which involved the legality of the Regulation.

Background

The Regulation on a general regime of conditionality for the protection of the Union budget ensures safety of the EU finances in circumstances when breaches of the rule of legislation ideas have an effect on or critically threat affecting its sound monetary administration or the safety of the EU monetary pursuits in a sufficiently direct method. It applies since January 2021. Ever since, the Commission has been monitoring the state of affairs throughout the EU nations and gathering related data.

Advertisement

The Commission will suggest applicable and proportionate measures to the Council when the Regulation’s circumstances are met and when no different process set out in Union laws would permit it to guard the Union finances extra successfully. The Council will then take a ultimate choice.

In any case, the ultimate recipients and beneficiaries of Union funding stay entitled to obtain their funds. To that finish, the member states involved ought to proceed to make these funds.

More data

MEMO

Guidelines

Rule of law conditionality regulation – legal text

Rule of law conditionality regulation on the web

Share this text: