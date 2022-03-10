EU calls Russia’s bombing of Ukraine maternity hospital ‘war crime’        

Top European Union officers on Thursday condemned Russia’s bombing of a maternity hospital within the besieged Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol as a “war crime.”

“Mariupol is under siege. Russia’s shelling of [a] maternity hospital is a heinous war crime,” the bloc’s international coverage chief Josep Borrell wrote in a tweet.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Strikes of residential areas from the air and blocks of access of aid convoys by the Russian forces must immediately stop. Safe passage is needed, now,” he added.

#Mariupol is underneath siege. Russia’s shelling of maternity hospital is a heinous battle crime. Strikes of residential areas from the air and blocks of entry of assist convoys by the Russian forces should instantly cease. Safe passage is required, now.#PutinsWar #Accountability — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 10, 2022

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen known as the assault “inhumane, cruel and tragic.”

“I am convinced that this can be a war crime. We need a full investigation,” she tweeted.

The youngsters’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol was attacked on Wednesday in what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as a Russian “war crime,” and which sparked international outrage.

Local officers mentioned Thursday that no less than three folks have been killed within the bombing, together with a younger woman.

Video shared from the positioning by rescue staff confirmed a scene of full devastation, with the wounded being evacuated, some on stretchers, previous charred and burning automobiles and a large crater by the constructing.

Russia’s international ministry didn’t deny the assault however accused Ukrainian “nationalist battalions” of utilizing the hospital to arrange firing positions after transferring out workers and sufferers.

Read extra:

Watch: Zelenskyy says children under wreckage as Russia strikes Mariupol hospital

War has destroyed $100 billion in Ukraine assets so far: Official

71 children killed in Ukraine so far: Parliament official