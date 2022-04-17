EU can cut Russian energy dependence sooner than previously estimated: Draghi

Europe can scale back vitality dependence on Russia faster than beforehand estimated, Mario Draghi mentioned in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

“Diversification is possible and feasible relatively quickly, shorter than we imagined just a month ago,” the Italian prime minister mentioned after reaching an settlement to extend fuel imports from Algeria.

“We have gas in storage and will have new gas from other suppliers, Draghi said, adding that the affects of any “containment measures” could be gentle. “We are talking about a 1-2 degrees reduction in heating temperatures and similar variations for air conditioners.”

Italy’s proposal to cap costs for pure fuel used to generate energy with a purpose to scale back dependence on Russia is “gaining consensus among other European countries, Draghi said in his first newspaper interview since he took office in February 2021.

“Europe continues to finance Russia by purchasing oil and gas, among other things, at a price that has no relation to historical values and production costs, he said.

Italy currently gets about 40 percent of its gas from Russia, and Draghi has sought alternative sources since President Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine in February.

He also said that he’s starting to agree with those who say that talking to Putin is “useless and “a waste of time.”

“I have the impression that the horror of war with its carnage, with what they have done to children and women, is completely independent of the words and phone calls that are made.”

Italy’s authorities is “focused on what needs to be done” and Draghi has no intention to depart, dismissing speculations a couple of extremely fragmented coalition. In nationwide elections due subsequent 12 months, Draghi mentioned he wouldn’t be a candidate and would take part as “a simple voter.”

