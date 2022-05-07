EU chief calls Spain-France gas connections ‘critical’

“Now all of Europe agrees that we must cut our dependency on Russian fossil fuels,” Von der Leyen mentioned throughout an look in Barcelona alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Last week, Russia reduce off gasoline provides to Poland and Bulgaria because the Kremlin reacted to tightening EU sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

“It is crucial for our climate goals and to end the Kremlin’s blackmail,” she added.

Von der Leyen pointed to the lately agreed plan by the bloc’s 27 member states known as REPowerEU that goals to strengthen power independence and cut back dependence on Russian gasoline.

Under that plan “we will privilege cross-border projects, for example the critical connection between Portugal, Spain and France,” she mentioned.

Spain at present has six liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) terminals that might assist the EU enhance imports, however the issue is there are at present solely two, low-capacity, hyperlinks to France’s gasoline community, which has connections to nations

additional east.

A undertaking known as Midcat to hyperlink Portugal, Spain and France was launched in 2013, but it surely drew opposition from environmental teams and work was halted in 2019 when financing fell by.

Von der Leyen mentioned the undertaking has geopolitical significance and must be resumed now so “together we can set ourselves free from Russian threats”.

The Spanish authorities can also be beneficial about resurrecting the pipeline undertaking. However, it doesn’t need to contribute to the estimated 440 million euros in financing wanted because the undertaking doesn’t immediately profit Spain.

