EU chief calls Spain-France gas connections ‘critical’

“Now all of Europe agrees that we must cut our dependency on Russian fossil fuels,” Von der Leyen mentioned throughout an look in Barcelona alongside Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

Last week, Russia reduce off gasoline provides to Poland and Bulgaria because the Kremlin reacted to tightening EU sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

“It is crucial for our climate goals and to end the Kremlin’s blackmail,” she added.

Von der Leyen pointed to the lately agreed plan by the bloc’s 27 member states referred to as REPowerEU that goals to strengthen power independence and scale back dependence on Russian gasoline.

Under that plan “we will privilege cross-border projects, for example the critical connection between Portugal, Spain and France,” she mentioned.

Spain presently has six liquefied pure gasoline (LNG) terminals that would assist the EU enhance imports, however the issue is there are presently solely two, low-capacity, hyperlinks to France’s gasoline community, which has connections to international locations

additional east.

A challenge referred to as Midcat to hyperlink Portugal, Spain and France was launched in 2013, but it surely drew opposition from environmental teams and work was halted in 2019 when financing fell by means of.

Von der Leyen mentioned the challenge has geopolitical significance and must be resumed now so “together we can set ourselves free from Russian threats”.

The Spanish authorities can be beneficial about resurrecting the pipeline challenge. However, it doesn’t need to contribute to the estimated 440 million euros in financing wanted because the challenge doesn’t instantly profit Spain.

