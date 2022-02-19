EU chief: Russia could be cut off from markets, tech goods

A high European Union official says Russia would have its entry to monetary markets and high-tech items restricted underneath Western sanctions being ready in case it assaults Ukraine

MUNICH — Moscow would have its entry to monetary markets and high-tech items restricted underneath Western sanctions being ready in case Russia assaults Ukraine, one of many European Union’s high officers mentioned Saturday.

The feedback from Ursula von der Leyen, the top of the EU’s govt fee, got here as tensions over Russia’s intentions towards Ukraine intensified. U.S. President Joe Biden mentioned Friday he was satisfied” Russian President Vladimir Putin has determined to invade the neighboring nation.

“The Kremlin’s dangerous thinking, which comes straight out of a dark past, may cost Russia a prosperous future,” von der Leyen mentioned Saturday through the annual Munich Security Conference, the place U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris additionally spoke.

Von der Leyen mentioned the EU’s govt arm has developed a “robust and comprehensive package” of monetary sanctions with the U.S., U.Okay. and Canada.

“In case that Russia strikes, we will limit the access to financial markets for the Russian economy and (impose) export controls that will stop the possibility for Russia to modernize and diversify its economy,” she added. “And we have a lot of high-tech goods where we have a global dominance, and that are absolutely necessary for Russia and cannot be replaced easily.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz mentioned that in a Tuesday assembly with Putin he “made clear that any further violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine will have high costs for Russia, politically, economically and geo-strategically.”

“And at the same time, I stressed that diplomacy won’t fail because of us,” Scholz added. “As much diplomacy as possible without being naïve, that is our aspiration, and we are using all channels of communication for that.”

Western leaders so far have not specified what precise Russian action would trigger sanctions. A French official who wasn’t authorized to be publicly named and spoke on condition of anonymity after Biden conferred with several counterparts on Friday said they were talking about an invasion of territory currently under the control of the government in Kyiv.

“It is within the occasion of an invasion of this territory that … the huge sanctions that we’re speaking about can be triggered,” the official mentioned.

Parts of japanese Ukraine are underneath the management of pro-Russia separatists who’ve been combating Ukrainian forces since 2014, the 12 months Russia annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.

Geir Moulson reported from Berlin. Angela Charlton in Paris contributed to this report.

