EU Chief Ursula Von Der Leyen Arrives In India On 2-Day Visit

The EU chief would be the Chief Guest at Raisina Dialogue, mentioned the overseas ministry. (File)

New Delhi:

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in India for a two-day official go to on Sunday to strengthen India-EU strategic partnership. This might be her first go to to India because the President of the European Commission.

“Warm and cordial welcome to President of the @EU_Commission @vonderleyen to India. She will be the Chief Guest at @raisinadialogue starting April 25,” the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) tweeted.

— Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2022

During her go to, European Commission President will meet President Ram Nath Kovind and maintain bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The struggle towards local weather change and biodiversity loss, the power and digital transition, connectivity, safety and defence, and cooperation within the Indo-Pacific might be on the centre of her conversations in Delhi.

EU-India’s broad financial agenda, with a concentrate on the free commerce settlement, funding safety settlement and geographical indications settlement may even be on the agenda.

The Russia-Ukraine battle may even characteristic in discussions.

During the go to, the President will go to The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) campus often known as TERI Gram, the place she’s going to work together with the youth on the existential problem of local weather change and the necessity to work collectively for a inexperienced, digital and resilient future.

President von der Leyen may even ship an tackle on the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and focus on with Indian and EU corporations in regards to the safety of provide chains within the power sector.

The President of the European Commission has been invited because the Chief Guest for this 12 months’s version of Raisina Dialogue and can tackle the inaugural session on April 25.

“India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties,” the MEA assertion learn.

The India-EU Leaders’ Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the choice to renew commerce talks and the launch of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

In the final decade, EU-India commerce in items has elevated by 41 per cent and commerce in providers has elevated by 76 per cent. According to the official assertion by the EU, commerce between the 2 sides in items and providers in 2020 amounted to 96 billion euros.

The EU is among the largest buyers in India accounting for 16 per cent of complete investments acquired between 2015-20 (Euro 83 billion in 2000-2021).

There are 4,500 European corporations working in India, contributing to the creation of over 1.5 million direct and 5 million oblique jobs within the nation.

