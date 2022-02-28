EU co-ordinates delivery of emergency assistance to Ukraine and stands ready to help neighbouring countries

Following the Ukrainian authorities’s request for civil safety help, the European Commission is channelling additional provides of medical care objects similar to first support kits, protecting clothes, disinfectants in addition to tents, firefighting gear, energy turbines and water pumps which have been provided to Ukraine. This assist by way of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine contains gives from Slovenia, Romania, France, Ireland, Austria, already made final week, and extra help from Croatia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Denmark and Sweden which incorporates over 2 million important objects. Furthermore, Commissioner Lenarčič has spoken to the Ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova to debate how the EU might help them with the safety of Ukrainians fleeing their nation. Moldova has now activated the EU Civil Protection final evening asking for help for the administration of migration flows. Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič stated: “Solidarity has never mattered more and now is the time to show support with Ukraine. I thank all countries already offering immediate help through our Civil Protection Mechanism. We will do all in our power to not leave Ukraine alone at this time of great need. We are also working 24/7 in close cooperation with neighbouring countries to also support them in providing protection for Ukrainians forced to leave their country.” The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in fixed contact with the Ukrainian and authorities of neighbouring nations to channel additional help.

