EU co-ordinates more emergency assistance to Ukraine and neighbouring countries

Slovakia and Poland have activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism requesting assist in coping with the inflow of refugees from Ukraine. In gentle of the worsening humanitarian scenario a whole bunch of 1000’s of individuals fleeing to neighbouring nations for security, the European Commission continues to co-ordinate emergency help through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine is amounting to a humanitarian catastrophe not seen in decades in Europe,” Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, mentioned. “People inside Ukraine, but also hundreds of thousands fleeing to the neighbouring countries are seeking safety. The EU, through its Civil Protection Mechanism, is coordinating 24/7 with Ukrainian authorities, as well as Moldova, Poland and Slovakia receiving the displaced people. Thank you to all European countries that already offered their support. The EU stands in full solidarity with Ukrainian people at this horrific time.”

Twenty six European nations, together with Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Luxembourg, Norway and Portugal, have already supplied assist equivalent to medical assist kits, medication, sleeping baggage and turbines. Following Moldova’s request for help, Croatia, Denmark, Greece, Finland and Sweden supplied objects equivalent to ambulances, tents, blankets and a area kitchen, along with earlier presents by France, Austria and the Netherlands. Greece and Germany are sending tents, blankets and masks to Slovakia, whereas France is sending medication and different medical tools to Poland.

Commissioners Johansson and Lenarčič in the present day will go to a border crossing between Poland and Ukraine. Tomorrow, Commissioner Lenarčič will journey to Moldova along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France.

