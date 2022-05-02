EU Commission set to propose phasing out Russian oil by end of year

The European Commission is ready to suggest phasing out Russian oil imports as a part of a brand new bundle of sanctions for Moscow, in a drive to squeeze Vladimir Putin’s most significant war-funding stream.

Income from vitality exports has been critical for financing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and EU international locations have been weighing up the best way to goal Putin’s oil, gasoline and nuclear sectors after already agreeing to sanctions on coal.

But Brussels is just not set to place ahead a direct, full-blown ban on Russian oil imports to the bloc when particulars are unveiled, anticipated as quickly as this week.

The European Commission is as a substitute set to suggest phasing out Russian oil imports by the top of the yr, EU diplomats mentioned. The gradual transfer away from Russian oil is designed to make sure the bloc’s financial powerhouse Germany stays on board, and to attenuate disruption to worldwide oil markets.

Diplomats mentioned the Commission will suggest some type of exceptions or transitional measures for Hungary and Slovakia, given how a lot these two international locations depend on Russian oil and the difficulties they face to find different provides. In current weeks, Hungary has emerged as one of many greatest roadblocks to going additional with sanctions on the Russian vitality sector.

Hungary had burdened its considerations had been financial, not political, a number of diplomats mentioned, which paved the way in which for a political compromise to handle these worries.

Berlin had beforehand indicated to different EU capitals it was prepared to contemplate slicing Russian oil — even when it isn’t but in a position to abandon imports of gasoline — however solely below particular situations. Last week, the German ambassador advised his counterparts that Berlin was not simply OK with oil sanctions, however would even actively help an oil phaseout.

The Commission is more likely to suggest the following sanctions bundle that’s anticipated to incorporate the oil phaseout on Tuesday. The measures are then set to be mentioned by EU ambassadors on Wednesday, diplomats mentioned. The bundle can also be likely to include penalties for added people and to hit extra Russian banks, akin to Sberbank.