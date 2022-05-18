EU committed to further strengthening partnership with Georgia – European Council President

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, mentioned the

European Union was dedicated to “further strengthen” its

partnership with Georgia, following a gathering with Georgian Prime

Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Brussels earlier immediately, Trend stories citing Agenda.ge.

Michel tweeted his assist for the partnership following the

assembly that mentioned Georgia’s utility for EU membership, as

properly because the progress made by the nation in implementing the 2014

EU-Georgia Association Agreement and associated democratic reforms,

the Government Administration mentioned.

Garibashvili highlighted the “historic choice” of Georgia to

“return to the European family,” and burdened the significance of the

opinion of the European Commission on granting a candidate standing

to Georgia, together with a related resolution by the European

Council.