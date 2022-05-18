EU committed to further strengthening partnership with Georgia – European Council President
Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, mentioned the
European Union was dedicated to “further strengthen” its
partnership with Georgia, following a gathering with Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Brussels earlier immediately, Trend stories citing Agenda.ge.
Michel tweeted his assist for the partnership following the
assembly that mentioned Georgia’s utility for EU membership, as
properly because the progress made by the nation in implementing the 2014
EU-Georgia Association Agreement and associated democratic reforms,
the Government Administration mentioned.
Garibashvili highlighted the “historic choice” of Georgia to
“return to the European family,” and burdened the significance of the
opinion of the European Commission on granting a candidate standing
to Georgia, together with a related resolution by the European
Council.