EU condemns shelling of kindergarten in Ukraine

The European Union strongly condemns the reported shelling of a kindergarten in Stanytsia Luhanska. Such indiscriminate shelling of civilian infrastructures is completely unacceptable and represents a transparent violation of the ceasefire and the Minsk agreements.

The European Union requires a direct finish to the continuing escalation of violence and commends Ukraine for its continued restraint.

As the European Union, we stand united in our unwavering assist for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity inside its internationally acknowledged borders. The European Union absolutely helps the work of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission and requires its unrestrained entry to the entire territory of Ukraine, in keeping with its mandate.

