EU Council president forced to take shelter on visit to Ukraine

On a shock go to to Odesa on Monday European Council President Charles Michel was compelled to hunt shelter, an EU official stated.

An air raid had sounded throughout a gathering between Michel and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal as a result of missile strikes within the space.

Michel for his half wrote on Twitter that he had come to Odesa to have fun Europe Day. “You are not alone. The EU is on your side,” he stated.

According to the European official, Michel additionally famous throughout his go to the impression of the struggle on international provide chains, significantly with regard to grains, of which many tonnes are blocked within the port of Odesa as a result of Russian blockade of the Black Sea.

“I saw silos full of grain, wheat and corn ready for export,” Michel tweeted.

“This badly needed food is stranded because of the Russian war and blockade of Black sea ports. Causing dramatic consequences for vulnerable countries. We need a global response.”

Ukraine is a world grain exporter, and UN officers have warned that failure for these merchandise to ship will damage meals safety in importing nations, particularly poorer ones in Africa and elsewhere.

Michel added that “the Kremlin wants to execute your (Ukraine’s) spirit of freedom and democracy, but I am totally convinced they will never succeed.”