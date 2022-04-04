EU Council slams reported Russian atrocities committed in Ukraine

The European Council mentioned on April 4 the EU condemns within the strongest attainable phrases the reported atrocities dedicated by the Russian armed forces in quite a few occupied Ukrainian cities, which have now been liberated.

“Haunting images of large numbers of civilian deaths and casualties, as well as destruction of civilian infrastructures show the true face of the brutal war of aggression Russia is waging against Ukraine and its people,” the EU Council mentioned in an announcement, including that the massacres within the city of Bucha and different Ukrainian cities can be inscribed within the checklist of atrocities dedicated on European soil.

“The Russian authorities are responsible for these atrocities, committed while they had effective control of the area. They are subject to the international law of occupation,” the EU Council mentioned, stressing that the perpetrators of conflict crimes and different critical violations in addition to the accountable authorities officers and navy leaders can be held accountable. The EU mentioned it helps all measures to make sure accountability for human rights violations and violations of worldwide humanitarian regulation in Ukraine by Russian Armed forces.

“We fully support the investigation launched by the ICC Prosecutor into war crimes and crimes against humanity as well as the work of the OHCHR Commission of Inquiry. The EU is assisting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General and Civil Society focused on collection and preservation of the evidences of the war crimes,” the assertion learn.

“We stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in these sombre hours for the whole world,” the Council mentioned, including that the EU will proceed to firmly assist Ukraine and can advance, as a matter of urgency, work on additional sanctions in opposition to Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s conflict of aggression in opposition to Ukraine grossly violates worldwide regulation and is inflicting large lack of life and harm to civilians, the EU mentioned, including, “President Putin must stop this war immediately and unconditionally”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen mentioned the EU is able to ship Joint Investigation Teams to doc conflict crimes in coordination with the Ukrainian Prosecutor General.

Following reviews of obvious conflict crimes dedicated by Russian navy forces in opposition to civilians in Bucha, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard mentioned, “these reports from Bucha are showing a wider pattern of war crimes including extrajudicial executions and torture in other occupied areas of Ukraine”.

“We fear the violence suffered by civilians in Bucha at the hands of Russian soldiers is not unique. These incidents should be investigated as war crimes,” Callamard mentioned.

She famous that up to now, Amnesty International has gathered proof of civilians in Ukraine killed by indiscriminate assaults in Kharkiv and Sumy Oblast, documented an airstrike that killed civilians queueing for meals in Chernihiv, and gathered proof from civilians residing beneath siege in Kharkiv, Izium and Mariupol.”

On March 21, EU Member States accused Russia’s navy of committing conflict crimes in Ukraine. With civilian deaths mounting within the besieged Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol, AP quoted German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock as saying the “courts will have to decide, but for me these are clearly war crimes”.

EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell additionally mentioned “what’s happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. Destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful”. Borrell underlined that “war also has law.”