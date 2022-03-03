EU countries agree to lift visa rules for Ukrainians fleeing war

The 52-year-old chef has been primarily based within the US since 1991, the place he runs a number of eating places together with his group ThinkFoodGroup and has turn out to be certainly one of America’s most well-known cooks.

However, he’s greatest recognized for his humanitarian work. Through his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, Spanish chef José Andrés is serving 1000’s of recent meals to Ukrainian households.

In Poland, the chef and his group had been among the many first to reach to feed the 1000’s of refugees fleeing the conflict, offering them with cups of tea and hen and vegetable soup.

People of the World…Hello from Lviv in Ukraine 🇺🇦 Let me introduce you to certainly one of our unimaginable @WCKitchen eating places right here! Chef Mike & his group are cooking wonderful meals…delivering a number of instances every day to the prepare station, shelters & extra in Lviv! Heroes! #ChefsForUkraine pic.twitter.com/Du0571QbMI — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 2, 2022

“Hot meal distribution today in Ukraine at the Rava-Ruska border!,” Andrés mentioned in a tweet on Monday. “Huge lines as people wait to enter Poland.”

World Central Kitchen mentioned it offered 4,000 meals in 18 hours to individuals in Medyka, Poland.

Hot meal distribution at present in Ukraine on the Rava-Ruska border! Huge traces as individuals wait to enter Poland…@WCKitchen is partnering with Caritas nuns to serve meals right here & the Shehyni border crossing…We may even carry them extra provides quickly! #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/K0QvLlFIKd — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 28, 2022

The organisation is partnering with Caritas nuns to serve meals to refugees, in addition to a number of different organisations, eating places and bakeries round Ukraine and neighbouring international locations.

“Any Ukranian chefs that want to join World Central Kitchen #ChefsforUkraine and help us feed their own people, we are ready to take care of them, we need them,” Andrés posted in a tweet on Saturday.

The organisation is now current in a number of Ukranian cities together with Kharkiv, the place one kitchen was solely 500 metres from the place a missile hit on Tuesday. “Everyone is okay and they are still cooking, sometimes without lights and hearing the attacking planes overhead,” Andrés wrote.

This is true bravery & braveness…I’m in awe of those heroes in Kharkiv! One kitchen is simply 500 meters from the place the missile hit yesterday…Everyone is okay & they’re nonetheless cooking, generally with out lights listening to the attacking planes overhead… #ChefsForUkraine 🇺🇦 @WCKitchen https://t.co/ZwXAwRt7mP pic.twitter.com/tbGPCMH8TX — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 2, 2022

Andrés based World Central Kitchen in 2010, after an earthquake devastated Haiti, and has been busy ever since. The non-profit ready almost 4 million meals for residents of Puerto Rico within the wake of hurricane Maria in 2017. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Andrés turned his New York City and Washington, D.C. eating places into takeaway kitchens the place meals value $10 however diners had been inspired to pay what they might afford.

In 2017 Andrés additionally made headlines when he was sued by the Trump Organisation, after he refused to work on the firm’s new Washington resort.

He was included in TIME journal’s checklist of 100 most influential individuals in 2018 and was even nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize the next 12 months.

Andrés was born within the city of Mieres in Asturias. After going to culinary faculty in Barcelona, he labored at Ferran Adrià’s restaurant El Bulli. He arrived in New York City on the age of 21, and moved to Washington D.C. to start out a Spanish restaurant referred to as Jaleo, which helped popularise tapas within the U.S.

Last 12 months he acquired the Princesa de Asturias de la Concordia award for his humanitarian work.