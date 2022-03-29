EU countries expel dozens of Russian envoys amid war in Ukraine

At least 4 European international locations expelled a complete of dozens of Russian envoys on Tuesday as relations bitter between Russia and the west over the struggle in Ukraine.

The Netherlands mentioned it was expelling 17 Russians who it described as intelligence officers masquerading as diplomats. The Czech Republic gave one Russian diplomat 72 hours to depart the nation.

“Together with our allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU,” the Czech Foreign Ministry mentioned.

Belgium mentioned it was ejecting 21 Russians, whereas Ireland instructed 4 senior Russian officers to depart the nation due to actions deemed not “in accordance with worldwide requirements of diplomatic behaviour”.

The Netherlands said it took its decision in consultation with “a number of like-minded countries,” citing similar expulsions by the United States, Poland, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Montenegro.

“The cabinet has decided to do this because of the threat to national security posed by this group,” the Dutch ministry said in a statement. “The intelligence threat against the Netherlands remains high. The current attitude of Russia in a broader sense makes the presence of these intelligence officers undesirable. The deportation is a measure taken in the context of national security.”

Poland last week expelled 45 Russians whom the government identified as intelligence officers using their diplomatic status as cover to operate in the country.

Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra said he was prepared for a retaliation from Moscow.

“Experience shows that Russia does not leave these kinds of measures unanswered,” he mentioned. “We can not speculate about that, however the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ready for numerous situations which will come up within the close to future.”

Russia mentioned earlier on Tuesday that it had expelled 10 diplomats from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in relation for these international locations expelling diplomats earlier this month.

The Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned it was cancelling the accreditation of 4 Lithuanian diplomats, three Latvians and three Estonians and they might be required to depart the nation. That corresponds to the variety of Russian diplomats every nation beforehand expelled.