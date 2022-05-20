EU countries prepare to pressure Commission to renegotiate coronavirus vaccine contracts

Polish officers are getting ready a letter asking the European Commission to redraw its present coronavirus vaccine procurement agreements after a casual assembly of well being ministers from quite a few EU international locations on Wednesday.

A Slovak diplomat mentioned that the nation plans to again Poland’s efforts. In a public statement on Thursday, the Bulgarian well being ministry additionally mentioned that it was involved in regards to the present vaccine contract state of affairs.

“The Ministry of Health believes that states should be able to purchase only amounts they really need,” reads the Bulgarian ministry assertion, which says that the present vaccine contract framework “is not working.” The inflow of refugees from Ukraine had put further stress on the nation’s finances, which could possibly be offset “by reducing the quantities of vaccines.”

Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said final month that his nation would refuse each to pay for, and take supply of, additional doses of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine. The bettering pandemic state of affairs meant that there was much less want for vaccines. He additionally cited monetary strains attributable to the inflow of thousands and thousands of refugees fleeing the battle in Ukraine.

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia asked the Commission to renegotiate the contracts to permit deliveries to be shifted to a time when they’re extra more likely to be wanted, or that the choice to substitute vaccine deliveries with different medical merchandise be offered. The oversupply of vaccines was placing stress on the international locations’ storage and logistics networks, and likewise had “budgetary implications,” they famous.

The Commission has secured as much as 4.2 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, almost ten instances the inhabitants of the EU. Of these, 1.3 billion have been delivered to this point. Multiple booster doses are wanted to maintain antibody safety excessive. Vaccine-makers are creating vaccines tailored for variants in preparation for the autumn, in case of a repeat of the seasonal will increase in instances seen previously two years of the pandemic.

The leveling off of vaccination campaigns and the bettering pandemic state of affairs, coupled with the huge enhance in vaccine manufacturing capability over the previous two years, implies that generally vaccine doses expire unused, and are destroyed. According to the NGO People’s Vaccine Alliance, by February the EU needed to throw away 55 million doses of COVID vaccines.

The videoconference on Wednesday, organized by Poland, was attended by officers from Romania, Denmark, Slovakia, Italy, Slovenia, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Croatia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Bulgaria, an EU diplomat mentioned. However, attendance would not essentially indicate assist for the proposal.

A spokesperson from the Polish well being ministry mentioned that “most of the representatives present reported similar problems concerning vaccine agreements to those identified by Poland” and backed the concept of a joint letter. The letter is predicted to be prepared for different international locations to signal subsequent week.

“We are committed to a mutual and consensual resolution of this issue,” the spokesperson added.

Last week the Commission announced it had reached an settlement with BioNTech/Pfizer to reschedule vaccine deliveries for the winter and fall.

But one EU diplomat from an Eastern European nation mentioned that whereas the Commission’s settlement to make contracts extra versatile was appreciated, “there is a need to change more than the Commission has committed.”

“Member states agreed that the situation with surplus vaccines is unsustainable and that it is necessary to open existing contracts for the purchase of vaccines in order to adapt them to the market situation,” one other EU diplomat mentioned.