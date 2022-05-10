EU COVID Certificate: Parliament backs one-year extension 

The European Parliament agrees to maintain the EU Digital COVID Certificate framework in place for an additional 12 months, till June 2023, Plenary session LIBE.

To be certain that EU residents can profit from their proper to free motion whatever the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic, the EP plenary has endorsed the Civil Liberties Committee’s determination to open negotiations with the member states to delay the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) scheme -set to run out on 30 June- for an additional 12 months. The plenary voted to approve negotiations on the extension with 432 votes in favour, 130 in opposition to, and 23 abstaining (EU residents) and 441 votes in favour, 132 in opposition to, and 20 abstaining (third-country nationals).

Along with extending the validity of the EUDCC scheme till 30 June 2023, the adjustments additionally allow member states to grant take a look at certificates based mostly on new sorts of antigen assay checks.

Review after six months

MEPs amended the proposals to emphasize that member states ought to keep away from further restrictions to the fredom of motion for EUDCC holders, except completely essential. If restrictions are wanted, they need to be restricted and proportionate, based mostly on the newest scientific recommendation from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the EU Health Security Committee.

They additionally ask the Commission to evaluate if the EUDCC scheme is critical and proportionate six months after its extension. MEPs wish to hold interval during which the Regulation applies as brief as doable and repeal it as quickly because the epidemiological state of affairs permits.

Next steps

Advertisement

Negotiations with the Council to agree on the extension can start instantly, in order that the principles are in place earlier than the present scheme expires on 30 June.

Background

The creation of the EU Digital COVID Certificate (EUDCC) was adopted in June 2021 to facilitate free motion in Europe throughout the pandemic, for a restricted interval of 12 months.

More info

Share this text: