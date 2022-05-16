EU cuts eurozone growth forecast to 2.7 pct as Ukraine war bites

The European Commission on Monday sharply reduce its eurozone development forecast for 2022 to 2.7 %, blaming skyrocketing vitality costs brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The warfare additionally spurred the EU’s government to revisit its eurozone inflation prediction for 2022, with shopper costs forecast to leap by 6.1 % year-on-year, a lot increased than the sooner forecast of three.5 %.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“There is no doubt that the EU economy is going through a challenging period due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, and we have downgraded our forecast accordingly,” EU government vice chairman Valdis Dombrovskis mentioned.

“The overwhelming negative factor is the surge in energy prices, driving inflation to record highs and putting a strain on European businesses and households,” he added.

The EU warned that the course of the warfare was extremely unsure and that the chance of stagflation — punishing inflation with little or no development — remained an actual threat going ahead.

If Russia, the EU’s essential vitality provider, ought to reduce off its oil and gasoline provide to Europe utterly, the fee warned that the forecast would worsen significantly.

“Our forecast is subjected to very high uncertainty and risks,” EU commissioner Paolo Gentiloni advised reporters.

“Other scenarios are possible under which growth may be lower and inflation higher than we are projecting today. In any case, our economy is still far from a normal situation,” he mentioned.

For the EU as a complete, together with the eight international locations that don’t use the euro as their forex, the fee had additionally forecast development of 4 % in February, however has now reduce this to 2.7 %, the identical stage as for the eurozone.

The sharp discount in expectations is in step with the forecast made in mid-April by the International Monetary Fund, which predicted 2.8 % development for the eurozone this 12 months.

The EU’s warning for the months forward lands because the European Central Bank is more and more anticipated to extend rates of interest in July to sort out hovering inflation.

Critics warn that this might put a brake on financial exercise simply when the financial system confronted the headwinds from the warfare in Ukraine.

Read extra:

EU struggles to clear path to Russian oil embargo

Ukraine war’s impact accelerated demand for green hydrogen in MENA: H2 Industries

Russian ruble firms to early 2020 levels near 65 vs dollar